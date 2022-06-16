Murda Beatz & Anitta Dating, Working with Pharrell

Doing Music Too With Pharrell, Quavo, J Balvin

Murda Beatz and reggaeton megastar Anitta are officially a pair, TMZ Hip Hop can confirm.

We're told the hip hop super-producer and Latina trap star have been dating for a few months, hung out together during Coachella and Murda recently made the trip to her home country of Brazil to meet her family ... where he made a good impression.

Play video content

They went IG official this past Sunday ... which was Brazilian Valentine's Day and have been packing on the PDA ever since.

It's not all pleasure, though ... they're also making music together. On Thursday, MB announced his star-studded "NO MÁS" single featuring Pharrell, Quavo, J Balvin and Anitta -- dropping July 8.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Murda, having built his platinum empire making beats for Drake, Migos, Cardi B, Travis Scott and many more ... now has a girlfriend with whom he can drop hits.