Amber Heard Says Therapist Notes Detail Years of Alleged Abuse By Johnny Depp

Amber Heard says years of notes from her therapist lay out the ways in which she was allegedly being abused by Johnny Depp.

The actress says she has a binder chock full of notes from therapy sessions with a doctor, dating back to 2011, who she was reporting the alleged abuse to ... and she says it's a real-time account of what was going on between her and Johnny.

Amber turned over the documents to NBC as part of her interview with Savannah Guthrie ... according to a preview clip from Friday's upcoming "Dateline" episode, which shows pages of notes on-screen with an excerpt reading, "He hit her, threw her on floor."

There's more ... the "Dateline" episode also includes notes alleging Johnny "ripped her nightgown, threw her on the bed" and "threw her against a wall and threatened to kill her."

The documents were not included in Amber's legal showdown with Johnny ... a trial Johnny won ... because the judge reportedly ruled the therapist's notes were hearsay and inadmissible.

Johnny's legal team issued a statement to "Dateline," saying the actor wants to move forward with his life after winning the case against his ex-wife Amber.