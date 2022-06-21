Deshaun Watson Accusers' Attorney Says 20 Lawsuits Against QB Settled

The attorney representing the two dozen women accusing Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct says all but four of the lawsuits against the NFL star have now been settled.

The accusers' lawyer, Tony Buzbee, just made the announcement ... saying in a statement, "Today I announce that all cases against Deshaun Watson, with the exception of four, have settled."

"We are working through the paperwork related to those settlements. Once we have done so, those particular cases will be dismissed."

Buzbee added, "The terms and amounts of the settlements are confidential. We won’t comment further on the settlements or those cases."

As we previously reported, 24 different female massage therapists -- all represented by Buzbee -- had accused Watson of wrongdoing in 24 separate lawsuits filed over the past 15 months in Harris County, Texas.

The women, according to the suits, alleged Watson was inappropriate with them during what was supposed to be professional massage sessions.

Watson -- who was not arrested and not criminally charged over the allegations -- had denied all wrongdoing repeatedly ... reiterating just last week he "never assaulted any woman."

Watson has yet to comment on Buzbee's announcement.

Buzbee said Ashley Solis' lawsuit is one of the four against Watson that still remains unsettled. Solis was the first massage therapist to step forward in 2021 and accuse Watson of misconduct.