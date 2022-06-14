Deshaun Watson Breaks Silence Amid Allegations ... 'It's Been Tough'

Play video content Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson faced the Cleveland media for the first time since his intro presser with the Browns ... saying it's been "tough" to fight the sexual misconduct allegations made against him, but doubling down and adamantly denying he did anything wrong.

The Browns' $230-million man spoke with reporters after practice on Tuesday ... and gave detail on how he's doing as a mountain of lawsuits from two dozen massage therapists stands before him.

"Honestly, it's been tough," Watson said. "Just trying to make sure that I stay balanced with my mental and just my social life. But, I have a great family. I have a great legal team. and I have a great support cast here in this organization."

Watson says his focus has been on making the Cleveland Browns a better team ... and the support from his teammates and fans has made it easier on him as he tries to defend his name.

26-year-old Watson also spoke about his time with NFL investigators ... saying, "I spent hours with the people that they brought down and that's all I can do, is be honest and tell them exactly what happened."

"I know they have a job and I have to respect that and that's what we want to do, is cooperate, and they have to make a decision best for the league."

Watson -- who's accused of meeting with over 60 different masseuses over a 17-month span -- says the recent New York Times report doesn't sound right to him ... and he'll continue to fight to defend his name.

Deshaun previously spoke with the media about the allegations in March ... saying he "never assaulted any woman."

Two more lawsuits were filed after that statement.