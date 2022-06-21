NBA's Montrezl Harrell 'Never' Trafficked Marijuana Despite Felony Charge, Attorneys Say

Montrezl Harrell's attorneys tell TMZ Sports the NBA player has "never" trafficked marijuana or been a part of "any other illegal activity" ... this despite prosecutors hitting the Charlotte Hornets center with a felony drug charge last month.

As we previously reported, Harrell was charged with trafficking less than five pounds of weed after a car he was riding in was pulled over by Kentucky State Police back on May 12.

In police documents, officers say the car that Harrell was in had three pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags inside of a backpack on the back seat.

Harrell -- who was not arrested at the scene -- was given a citation ... and then formally charged. If convicted on the count, the 28-year-old could face up to five years behind bars.

But, Harrell's attorneys, Drew Findling and Marissa Goldberg, tell us they believe Harrell did nothing wrong ... and are confident that will get proven through the legal system.

"We want to be clear that Mr. Harrell was not driving the vehicle and following the stop he was only given a ticket to appear in court at a later date for a marijuana-related charge as were all occupants of the vehicle," Harrell's attorneys said.

"Mr. Harrell was never placed under arrest. We believe that there are legal and factual issues with this case that will be addressed in court, if that becomes necessary."

They continued, "Mr. Harrell, is a devoted family man and a committed professional basketball player and has never been a part of any form of marijuana trafficking or any other illegal activity."