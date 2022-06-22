Britney Spears Returns to Instagram, Posts About Marriage, New House

Britney Spears is back from where she came -- Instagram!!!

Britney re-activated her account Wednesday, with a post about marriage, swimming and steak. In other words ... authentic Brit.

For starters she shared a pic of her, wearing a bikini in her new swimming pool ... the pool attached to the new house she's sharing with hubby Sam.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Here's what she wrote for starters ... "Haven't been on my honeymoon yet ... got married and moved into a new house around the same time ... not the smartest thing to do ... 🤧🤧🤧 🤔🤔🤔 ... oh well it's coming together ... it's so weird I wake up and everything is new ... new pool ... new kitchen ... new bed ... I think I am in shock !!!"

TMZ broke the news ... Britney scooped up an $11.8 million mansion in Calabasas shortly after tying the knot ... not a stone's throw but still near where Kevin Federline lives with their 2 sons, Sean and Jayden.

Brit seems to be settling into life as a newlywed. She told her fans she's still figuring stuff out, but one thing's for certain -- she likes the inside and outside of her new palace.

She left IG unexpectedly earlier this month, shortly after her wedding ... and another time back in March. Now she's active again and here to let folks know, as she puts it, "life is good 💋💋💋🌹🌹🌹 !!!"