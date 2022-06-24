Judge in Amber Heard Case Says You Can Appeal Verdict, But It Will Cost You
6/24/2022 9:35 AM PT
Amber Heard is now officially on the hook for $8.35 million, and she could be on the hook for even more if she appeals the defamation verdict.
As you know, a jury awarded Johnny Depp the $8.35M after an explosive trial. The judge Friday officially entered the judgment into the court record, and there's a string attached if Amber decides to go forward with an appeal.
The judge said if Amber appeals she must post a bond in the full amount of Johnny's judgment PLUS 6% -- that's an additional $621k. Presumably, the 6% is an interest penalty for a delay in collection.
As for Amber, her rep released a statement invoking, of all things, the January 6th House hearings, stating ... she will indeed appeal, saying, "As stated in yesterday's congressional hearings, you don't ask for a pardon if you are innocent. And, you don't decline to appeal if you know you are right."
The reality is ... appealing a jury verdict is a big uphill climb, and it could be she's throwing good money after bad.