Amber Heard Spotted Shopping at TJ Maxx, $8.3 Million Judgment Looms

Amber Heard is facing a stark and expensive reality after the Johnny Depp trial -- namely, that she could be on the hook for millions ... so it's no surprise she's out bargain hunting.

Check out this video, obtained by TMZ, which shows AH shopping at a TJ Maxx in Bridgehampton, NY Thursday afternoon -- where she was accompanied by her sister, Whitney Henriquez, who testified on her behalf and who's been tagging along lately.

We're told Amber and Whitney were perusing racks for clothes, and at one point they were heard discussing white linen pants. It seems the sisters had their basket full of would-be purchases. As you can see, though, when she noticed cameras rolling, Amber scrammed.

No word on what, if anything, they ended leaving the store with -- but it's interesting that we find Amber here in the wake of all this ... especially considering the financial sitch.

As we well know by now, Amber's lawyers have gone on record to say she can't afford to pay the $8.3 million in damages awarded to Johnny by the jury ... and it remains to be seen if Depp and co. are, in fact, going to enforce it. His attorneys have signaled they might not.

Still, the fact Amber's been doing press lately and trying to present evidence she says proves her case probably isn't sitting well with JD ... not to mention the fact she keeps threatening to appeal. Time will tell if he just pulls the trigger and holds her to the judgement.

EXCLUSIVE: Amber Heard's attorney tells the actor is "absolutely not" able to pay the $10.4 million judgment to Johnny Depp.

Either way, it's a precarious time in Amber's life -- not only could she be forced to pay this money she doesn't have, but she's also at risk of losing a lot of work going forward.

Fact is, she hasn't been been booked much of late. While Amber's implied that's because she has a daughter in her life now ... it's also possible/likely nobody is calling her phone for acting gigs. She's already been paid for 'Aquaman 2,' and that was only a couple mil.

EXCLUSIVE: Amber Heard was asked what the future holds for her and whether Heard will tell her daughter about "everything" that she has "gone through."