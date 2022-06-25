'RHOA' Star Eva Marcille Says Overturning Roe Will Hurt Black Women

Play video content TMZ.com

Eva Marcille is ripping the Supreme Court for turning back the clock and overturning Roe v. Wade ... she says it's disgusting and is concerned about its negative effects on minority women.

We got the 'RHOA' star at LAX and asked her reaction to the SCOTUS overturning the 50-year-old precedent that legalized abortions nationwide ... and she didn't hold back.

Eva says crazy is an understatement when it comes to wrapping her head around the country moving backward ... and she thinks it's going to make healthcare for women of color even worse.

What's especially frustrating for Eva ... one group of people forcing their beliefs on women's bodies.

And, get this ... Eva believes this was Donald Trump's endgame when he appointed three Supreme Court Justices in Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.