Johnny Depp's Attorney Camille Vasquez Fielding Offers From Law Firms, Hollywood

Johnny Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez is plotting her next move after winning his case against Amber Heard ... and she's in high demand in both the legal world and Hollywood.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Camille's considering a wide range of career options in the wake of the Depp-Heard trial, and her rise to fame, including media, law and even authoring a book.

Camille's a "big get" for lots of Hollywood bigwigs ... we're told she's speaking with agents and network execs about a bunch of projects ... like broadcasting roles, speaking engagements, branding opportunities and even starting her own production company.

We're told Camille's taking it slow, and is trying to decide if Hollywood, law or both are the right fit.

As for law ... we're told she's being courted by some major law firms. It makes sense ... law firms are all about snagging clients, and Camille is now in high demand by litigants around the country. We're told at least 4 big law firms are making a full-court press, and last Wednesday in NYC she met with a managing partner at one of them.

She's getting hit up by scores of folks who need a lawyer, and we're told there's one high-profile potential client who's close to going to trial, and she's interested in the case.

As we reported, Camille was hailed as "Wonder Woman" on her way to NYC ... jumping to aid a passenger who was suffering a medical emergency on her flight.

She's also pondering the idea of writing a book ... in her spare time, right?

As Camille mulls over her next move, we're told she's visiting her boyfriend, Ed, at his place in London, where they plan to celebrate her upcoming birthday.

Camille told us she was going to see Johnny again ... and our sources say they're trying to put something on the calendar while they're both in Europe.