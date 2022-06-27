Kendrick Lamar's Tiffany Diamond Crown More Comfy Than It Looks

Kendrick Lamar's blinged-out crown of thorns is front and center for his biggest moments this year -- first debuting it on the cover of his 'Mr. Morale' album, and most recently at K-Dot’s headlining performance at Glastonbury Fest.

He closed his performance in the UK this weekend with "Savior" in a passionate theatrical performance ... complete with fake blood trickling down his face from the thorns.

Kendrick used the moment to slam the Supreme Court for overturning Roe v. Wade -- repeatedly yelling, "God speed for women's rights ... they judged you, they judged Christ."

kendrick closed out his glastonbury set over the weekend with a powerful message in support of women's rights ❤️💯pic.twitter.com/at4MWDg78k — Genius (@Genius) June 27, 2022 @Genius

Sources involved in the presentation tell TMZ Hip Hop the crown is actually "comfortable enough to run in" or, in this case, perform in ... to a crowd of 200,000 people, no less!

According to Vogue, the titanium thinking cap was designed by K-Dot, his pgLang partner Dave Free and Tiffany & Co. ... and took 10 months to complete. It's made up of 8,000 diamonds!!!