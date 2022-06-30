Draymond Green Apologizes For Calling Kendrick Perkins A 'C**n'

Draymond Green is sharing his regret over calling Kendrick Perkins a "c**n" ... admitting he should have used a different word to get his point across while beefing with the ex-NBA player/current analyst.

The 4-time champ and Perk had been chirping at each other for a while, but things took a serious turn earlier this week when Green referred to the ESPN talent as the racial term ... which prompted Perk to respond with a fiery video on Instagram that's since been deleted.

The Warriors star says he spoke with NBA commish Adam Silver and lifelong friend/Pistons legend Joe Dumars over his comments ... and he now has a better understanding of why he was in the wrong, even though he didn't have any racial intent behind it.

"I'm no idiot, I do understand the word c**n is used in a racial way," Green said on his podcast. "However, I also think growing up, culturally, things are different. We all grow up in different places, we all use words different, and so for me, when I use the word – like I said, I could have very well replaced it with clown – growing up where I grew up, you may say to one of your boys 'Yo, stop acting like a c**n.'"

"And for me, it's like, 'stop acting corny, you're on some weird-type stuff," he added. "'That's wack, you don't have to do that, that's wack.' So for me, in using the word, that's what I was implying."

Green says using the word is "a huge moment for growth and learning for me" as a member of the "new" media ... and understands he represents the league as a whole when he takes the mic.

"And, as someone who stands against racism, who you know has stood against it for years and is not afraid to get out in front of it, I can admit right here that I was wrong. And, regardless of how I may use the word with my friends or how that word may be perceived anywhere else in the world, it was wrong here."