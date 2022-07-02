Brett Favre Expecting Drop-Off For Davante Adams After Leaving Aaron Rodgers

Play video content TMZSports.com

If you've got Davante Adams on your fantasy team, it might be time to sell high ... 'cause Brett Favre tells TMZ Sports he's expecting a drop-off from the wideout now that he's left Aaron Rodgers.

Favre made it clear it's no shade on Adams or Derek Carr -- the receiver's new QB in Las Vegas -- he just truly believes Rodgers made the 29-year-old that much better.

"It's just hard to shift gears," Favre said, "especially from a player as prolific as Aaron Rodgers."

Adams was a stat monster in Green Bay, particularly this past season ... when he caught 123 balls for 1,553 yards and 11 TDs.

Favre, though, is expecting that to change in 2022-23 after he was traded to the Raiders ... telling us, "I'd be shocked if he had the same year."

"I think Derek Carr is a very good quarterback," Brett said. "But, he's not in Aaron's league yet. May never be. And, that's no disrespect."

As for how Rodgers will fare without Adams ... Favre clearly believes it won't impact the future Hall of Famer too much.