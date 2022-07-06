Ciara Pops Russell Wilson's Pimples On Italian Vacation

Ciara has Russell Wilson's back -- and also, clearly, his face -- 'cause while the two were on vacation in Italy this week ... she popped some of the pimples on the NFL star's cheeks!

The "Level Up" singer went to town on her hubby's mug on a boat in Lake Como on Tuesday -- after the Denver Broncos quarterback was seen complaining of some pimple pain.

Initially, Russ looked to try to handle the situation himself ... but seconds later, Ciara was spotted jumpin' into the mix for him.

No word if she got the goods out of the pores -- but it's clear even with the possibility of a few blemishes on his face, Russ still looks good as hell heading into his 11th NFL season.

The 33-year-old, rockin' a pair of red swim trunks and sunglasses, looked jacked ... with his pecs, biceps and abs on full display while he was topless near the water.

Ciara, meanwhile, also stunned in a pair of bathing suits.