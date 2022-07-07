Colin Kaepernick Not Investing In Ice Cube's BIG3 League ... Despite Report

Colin Kaepernick is NOT buying into the BIG3 -- despite a report the star quarterback was teaming up with Ice Cube to invest in the hoops league -- with a rep for Kap telling TMZ Sports the story is bogus.

On Wednesday night, Shams Charania reported 34-year-old Kap was stepping in as an investor to help Cube's hoops league, which the NBA insider said was "on the verge of potentially shutting down."

But, a rep for Kaepernick tells us the story just isn't true ... Colin is not working with BIG3.

Ice Cube -- alongside several business partners -- launched the league in 2017. The games feature mostly former NBA players -- many stars -- who play 3-on-3 games.

Cube: "The NBA hasn't been the nicest to the BIG3. Of course, publicly, they say all the right words. But we know privately, there's things done behind the scenes [with] sponsors, broadcasters, blah blah blah... It did tarnish my fandom a bit."



Meanwhile, Kaepernick -- who hasn't played in the NFL since 2016 -- is still very interested in returning to the league where he once led the 49ers to the Super Bowl.