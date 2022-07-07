Steph Curry Fan Does 30 Push-Ups For Autograph During Golf Tournament

Play video content Instagram / @stephencurry30

If you want an autograph from Steph Curry ... you might wanna start hitting the gym, because one fan needed to drop and give the NBA star 30 push-ups to secure his signature.

The NBA Finals MVP was playing golf Thursday at a celebrity tournament in Lake Tahoe, CA when a young fan asked how many push-ups he needed to do for a John Hancock.

Steph told the fan the magic number was 30 -- the same number he wears for the Golden State Warriors -- so the kid removed his hat and emptied his pockets before busting out 30 perfect pushups right on the tee box.

The fun interaction is all on video ... and Steph even signed the jersey before the fan reached the finish line, drawing a laugh from the crowd.

Fresh off his fourth NBA championship, Steph is playing in the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe along as part of a field stacked with celebs.

Steph's going up against the likes of Justin Timberlake, Miles Teller, Ray Romano, Colin Jost, Nick Jonas, Joe Buck, Bret Baier and Anthony Anderson ... plus famous athletes like Aaron Rodgers, Charles Barkley, Vince Carter, Patrick Mahomes, Tony Romo, The Miz, Emmitt Smith and Steve Young.

