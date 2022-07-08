Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Jon Rahm's Expletive-Filled Rant Picked Up On Hot Mic, 'Great F***ing Draw, You A**hole'

Jon Rahm Unloads After Bad Shot ... 'Great F***ing Draw, You A**hole'

7/8/2022 12:00 PM PT
Getty

Jon Rahm is gonna have to wash his mouth out with soap -- the golf star let the expletives fly after a bad shot during the second round of the Scottish Open on Friday ... and it was all caught on a hot mic!!

"Great draw," Rahm shouted after his shot hit a wall. "Great f***ing draw, you a**hole."

Sheesh ... hopefully, the kiddos weren't tuning in to the broadcast!!

The announcer had some fun with Rahm's outburst ... sarcastically saying, "I don't think he liked it."

The 27-year-old clearly ain't happy with his play today -- he's currently +2 and sitting tied for 20th.

Despite being a gentleman's sport, these NSFW moments happen all the time on the links ... from Tiger Woods to Tom Brady to Justin Thomas.

Rahm -- the current #3 player in the world -- is the 2021 U.S. Open winner ... so we're sure he can turn things around.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later