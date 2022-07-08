Jon Rahm's Expletive-Filled Rant Picked Up On Hot Mic, 'Great F***ing Draw, You A**hole'
7/8/2022 12:00 PM PT
Jon Rahm is gonna have to wash his mouth out with soap -- the golf star let the expletives fly after a bad shot during the second round of the Scottish Open on Friday ... and it was all caught on a hot mic!!
"Great draw," Rahm shouted after his shot hit a wall. "Great f***ing draw, you a**hole."
Sheesh ... hopefully, the kiddos weren't tuning in to the broadcast!!
“Great f***ing draw you asshole" Jon Rahm is DEFINITELY one of us 😂 pic.twitter.com/MxLfBAoOoN— CourseAmigos GP (@courseamigos) July 8, 2022 @courseamigos
The announcer had some fun with Rahm's outburst ... sarcastically saying, "I don't think he liked it."
The 27-year-old clearly ain't happy with his play today -- he's currently +2 and sitting tied for 20th.
Despite being a gentleman's sport, these NSFW moments happen all the time on the links ... from Tiger Woods to Tom Brady to Justin Thomas.
Rahm -- the current #3 player in the world -- is the 2021 U.S. Open winner ... so we're sure he can turn things around.