Jalin Turner Says Jon Jones Comparison Is A 'Huge Honor'

6'3", #14 ranked UFC lightweight Jalin Turner -- fresh off an impressive win at UFC 276 -- says he gets compared to Jon Jones ... and it's a huge honor!

"[Being compared to Jones is] a positive. I always look at it as a positive when people are calling me Anderson Silva," Turner tells TMZ Sports, adding ... "that's a huge honor 'cause that's somebody I model a lot of my game after."

Turner, like 6'4" Jones, has an incredible height and reach advantage over opponents ... but it's even more pronounced with JT 'cause he fights in the lightweight (155 lbs.) division.

Jon, of course, was a light heavyweight champ (205 lbs.) for years before recently moving up to heavyweight (206 lb.+).

FYI, the lightweight top 5 is made up entirely of 5'10" fighters ... with the exception of the 5'8" Michael Chandler.

And, Turner -- who just beat Brad Riddell via 1st round submission -- believes he has a sizeable advantage over those savages at the top of the division ... but he says it's about more than just height.

"I feel like I have the skillset, the tools, the attributes to be a champion in the division. I have a reach advantage over everybody. I feel like I have a speed and timing advantage over everybody. The length plays a good factor, even in the grappling exchange."

Jalin continued ... "I can utilize leverage, use less energy when I use my leverage efficiently and I can excel. I really can. Everybody's called me the lightweight Jon Jones since I was at Jackson Academy."

JT trained at Jackson Wink MMA gym in Albuquerque ... Jon's home gym for many years.

Turner isn't the first guy to be compared to Jon. In fact, Israel Adesanya, when he first entered the UFC, was compared to Bones ... a comparison Izzy hated.

Now that Jalin cracked the top 15, it's clear he isn't content.