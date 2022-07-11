Johnny Depp Pushes Back on Amber Heard, My $10 Million Judgment Was Fair
7/11/2022 10:32 AM PT
Johnny Depp is scoffing at Amber Heard's move to set aside his jury verdict on grounds it was excessive ... firing back that the $10 million judgment reflects the loss he actually suffered after she defamed him.
Johnny's lawyers say there's clear evidence that after Amber's Op-Ed appeared in the Washington Post back in 2018, he had no work ... he didn't appear in a single studio production until October, 2020. That alone, the lawyers say, supports the $10M verdict.
In fact, Depp's legal docs refer to one of Johnny's reps negotiating a deal for the 6th installment of "Pirates of the Caribbean" for $22.5 million. Just prior to the Op-Ed being published, the producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, was all in, saying he really wanted Johnny.
As you know, after the Op-Ed, Johnny was persona non grata on the production.
The lawyers say Johnny proved with experts during the trial his actual loss came to far more than $10M ... it was more than $40 million.
Short story ... Johnny's lawyers say Amber is grasping at straws.
TMZ broke the story ... Amber filed legal docs last week claiming one of the jurors fraudulently was empaneled. Her legal team says a man was summoned, but someone with the same name from his household -- the man's son -- took the summons to court and became a juror, and that, her team says, should warrant a new trial. Johnny's team fired back ... Amber could have objected at the beginning of the trial but didn't, so it's tough luck for her.