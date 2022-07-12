Casey White Charged With Felony Murder Over Death of Prison Guard Vicky White
7/12/2022 9:21 AM PT
Casey White, the inmate who escaped from an Alabama prison before getting caught, just got charged over the death of the prison guard who was on the run with him.
Casey is charged with felony murder in connection with the death of Vicky White, who died from a gunshot wound to the head when police were closing in on them.
The grand jury indictment, obtained by TMZ, alleges Casey caused Vicky's death in the course of committing escape in the first degree.
Remember ... Casey and Vicky were on the run for 11 days after his prison escape, leading to a national manhunt. They were tracked down to a small town in Indiana, where they got into a police chase and crashed their car in a cornfield. Vicky then allegedly shot herself in the head.
Casey was pulled from the wreckage and taken into custody ... and law enforcement officials said he showed no remorse in learning of Vicky's death.
Prosecutors say Casey, who is already serving a 75-year sentence for a 2015 crime spree, was served a copy of the indictment Monday in prison.