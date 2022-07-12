Chris Rock's Brother Tony Happy to See Him Dating Lake Bell

Play video content TMZ.com

Chris Rock dating Lake Bell and grabbing headlines is a welcome sight for Tony Rock, who says this means his brother's finally made it ... on Hollywood's handsome list.

We got the comedian at LAX and asked him about Chris and Lake's new relationship, which appears to be growing more serious.

Tony says he's happy Chris' love life is finally the talk of the town -- joking, we think, that it means Chris is no longer being lumped in with the "ugly celebs."

It's pretty funny ... Tony says Chris dating a white actress means his bro must be extra handsome, because white girls usually don't dig them.

Hey, he's a comedian AND it's his brother ... he gets to make that joke.

As we've reported, Chris and Lake keep popping out in public together and look to be getting serious ... in the last few weeks, they hit up a baseball game, grabbed dinner together and took a romantic stroll along the beach.

Tony says things between Chris and Lake aren't to the point where they are introducing one another to relatives, but he's looking forward to meeting her.