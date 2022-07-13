Kendrick Lamar and Jay-Z In 'Funny' Group Chat Together

The ever-elusive Kendrick Lamar smashed 2022 with the year's biggest rap album ... yet outside of reposting updates on that project, he's not much for social media -- but turns out he's still getting his chat on.

According to Kendrick’s former TDE President Punch, Kung Fu Kenny's actually in a group chat with himself and JAY-Z and he claims they’re some funny mofos!!

Punch spoke to Complex about Kendrick's departure from the label -- after taking it to unprecedented heights -- and revealed he, Kendrick and Jay-Z once debated who was the funniest between them all.

He called Kendrick "super witty" to add to their "super funny."

Humor really has never really been part of Kendrick’s image. “N95,” the only video to drop from his 'Mr. Morale' album, is an artistic presentation for sure … but not very LOL-ish.