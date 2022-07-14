SpotemGottem Officially Charged for Firearm Possession, Jet Ski Caper

‘Beatbox’ rapper SpotemGottem is officially facing criminal charges now for what cops viewed as his attempt to jet ski his way to freedom in Florida a couple weeks ago.

SpotemGottem arrested after fleeing Miami police on a jet ski in Florida pic.twitter.com/jQBKrHy1SE — DatPiff (@DatPiff) June 27, 2022 @DatPiff

Florida's State Attorney just charged the 20-year-old rapper with felony attempting to elude a law enforcement officer in a boat, and misdemeanor reckless operation of a vessel.

This marks young Spotem's 2nd high-profile arrest in his short career ... which, so far, is highlighted by the remix of his smash "Beat Box" hit with DaBaby, Pooh Shiesty and NLE Choppa.

In July 2021, he was arrested on gun charges in Florida for allegedly chilling with an AK-47.