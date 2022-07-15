Boosie Badazz Curses Mark Zuckerberg and Adam Mosseri for Deleted IG

Boosie Badazz says Twitter is the only social media platform he has left ... and he's using it to fire off a series of hate-filled messages to the FB and IG honchos he blames for banning him.

In the rants, which continued Friday after an initial wave on Thursday, Boosie IDs Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Instagram's Adam Mosseri for shutting down his @americasmostwantedig handle -- and he drags their families into it too, while spewing some pretty foul things.

He went so far as to wish they died in a helicopter crash, instead of Kobe Bryant.

Boosie thinks body cam video in Georgia prompted IG's latest deletion of his account, and he's vowing to get revenge by starting a new Instagram account.

As of the time we posted, his 62 followers don't exactly represent the rallying cry he's hoping for, but maybe the weekend will bring in more support?

TMZ broke the story ... Boosie's been fuming since he was handcuffed earlier this week in Georgia during a traffic stop where he was the passenger.

Play video content 7/12/22 TMZ.com

While in cuffs, he ranted the cops were targeting him. The cops say they weren't rapper profiling, just following protocol.