Master P Pushing Snow Cones to Show Kids Economic Diversity

Master P is continuing his grocery store takeover with the introduction of another product: New Orleans Style Snow Cones.

The Colonel tells TMZ Hip Hop ... companies like Kellogg’s and Kraft rooted themselves in the business and have revenue streams that outlast entertainment careers in music, sports and movies.

Exactly the type of advice you’d expect to get from a guy who named his company “No Limit" ... and with more than 30 years in the biz, Master P thinks negativity in Black culture gets too much of the spotlight.

His mission is to teach kids flooding the market with product is better than having talent, something he firmly believes.

The new product has 7 different flavors to add to his other products, which include Soldier and Rap Snacks, noodles and cereal.

P also tells us he has a special food project with Snoop Dogg in the works. He says the “menu” is still under construction, but the two have been collaborating for years and he promises this one's gonna be special.

Diversifying the game is the tune most legendary rappers are singing these days.

Bun B recently told TMZ Hip Hop how he brought together Nas, Jadakiss and Styles P, E-40 and several other rappers' restaurant franchises for the upcoming Rock The Bells food court.

The UGK co-founder echoed many of Master P's sentiments in believing artists can use their influence to leverage into many opportunities typically foreign to them.