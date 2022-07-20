Chiefs' Willie Gay Agrees To Take Mental Health Counseling ... In Criminal Damage Case

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay has agreed to, among other conditions, take mental health counseling in order to close out his criminal damage case, TMZ Sports has learned.

According to court documents, Gay cut the deal with prosecutors in late June -- roughly six months after he was arrested for allegedly breaking a vacuum during an argument with the mother of his child.

Per the documents, prosecutors agreed to let Gay enter into a diversion program in order to avoid a trial and any further jail time.

As part of the diversion program, Gay agreed to take mental health counseling, submit to drug and alcohol testing, pay fines, fees and restitution, and generally keep his nose clean for 12 months.

If all conditions are met, prosecutors are expected to dismiss the case against the 24-year-old.

As we previously reported, Gay was hit with one misdemeanor charge of criminal damage under $1,000 following his Jan. 19 arrest in Johnson County, Kansas. Gay had pled not guilty to the charge at a court hearing on Jan. 20.

Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay pleaded not guilty at his court appearance today, via Zoom. pic.twitter.com/ThXwQuNHn5 — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) January 20, 2022 @SamMcDowell11