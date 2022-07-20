Parents of Black Teen Accosted in Trayvon Martin Town Sue Alleged Perps

Play video content

The men who allegedly attacked a Black teen in the same city where Trayvon Martin was killed are being taken to court.

The teenager's parents are suing Howard Hughes and Donald Corsi over the June incident ... where they claim the 2 men and other unidentified adults stopped their son's car while he was simply visiting a friend's house in a Sanford, FL neighborhood.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Columbus and Niko Jones allege their kid was doing nothing more than driving along with a friend in the passenger seat ... when, all of a sudden, the group of locals launched into them with animosity.

The parents claim the adults, including Hughes and Corsi, hurled insults and threats at the 2 minors ... and eventually, started physically trying to halt the car. According to the Joneses, this came in the form of swinging a traffic cone at one of the doors, and hurling a large rock shattering the rear window.

At this point, the Joneses claim both kids got out, scared for their lives ... with the friend allegedly seeing one of the adults brandish a gun in the crowd, and Hughes allegedly saying they had a permit to do so -- while also insulting their son by calling him a "dumbass."

Soon, the cops showed up … and arrested Corsi and Hughes on a number of charges, including battery and damaging property.

Now, they have a civil case on their hands as well -- the Joneses are suing for assault, infliction of emotional distress, false imprisonment and more.