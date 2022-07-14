Styles P Reacts to Woman's Arrest, Some Cops Aren't Serving and Protecting

Play video content TMZ.com

LOX rapper Styles P thinks he should've handled things differently when cops took down a woman outside his Yonkers, NY business -- but he adds, some cops in the neighborhood are more about control than protection.

The artist and community leader joined us Thursday on "TMZ Live" and said the violent arrest this week makes it clear the vibe isn't great between citizens and officers -- and he's especially upset the 2 male cops got so rough with a woman.

Styles offered up a self-reflective question about the woman's race, too, and how that might have played a factor in how she was arrested.,

As for his approach in intervening, getting right in one cop's face -- he thinks there were better ways he could've handled himself, and really wants young people to get that message.

Still, he isn't discounting the impact PTSD -- from being a Black man in America -- influenced his response.

As we reported, Styles jumped in the middle of the heated arrest Tuesday outside Juice for Life ... the juice bar he owns with Jadakiss.