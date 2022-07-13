Styles P Rips Cop Arresting Woman at His Juice Bar: 'You's a Whole Bitch!'

LOX rapper Styles P intervened while cops arrested a woman, accusing them of roughing her up outside the NY juice bar he owns with Jadakiss ... and the whole thing's on video!!!

The video starts right in front of Juices For Life, just as a couple of Yonkers Police officers slam a woman to the ground and try to handcuff her.

Styles P steps in after witnessing an unarmed black woman get slammed to the ground by the police pic.twitter.com/trSUfDAPCM — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 13, 2022 @nojumper

The officers scream the woman is under arrest, but never specify why ... and that's when Styles P runs into the shot screaming at them. He tells another bystander to keep recording as he gets right up in the face of one of the cops, and yells about their aggressive tactics.

The woman recording claims the cops have been targeting women. Styles then challenges the officers, saying they were scared of Black people and were unfamiliar with the area.

At one point it seemed like they were gonna arrest Styles, but that didn't happen.

After cooling down a bit, Styles jumped on IG, and admitted he was wrong for his hostility towards the officer ... but admits seeing a woman involved in the ruckus made him act "out of character."

Peace and blessings to all — little farma (@stylesp) July 12, 2022 @stylesp

Styles has a star-studded 20th-anniversary concert scheduled next month to celebrate his "Good Times" weed anthem.