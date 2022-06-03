Desiigner Says Bystanders Helped Diffuse Shouting Match With Cops

Play video content TMZ.com

Desiigner says bystanders helped him chill out during his altercation with the police -- praising them for helping him to calm down -- but says he'll no longer mess around with tinted windows.

We got the rapper in L.A. Friday, who admits the standoff and shouting match on Wednesday was intense, and believes it could've been worse if not for bystanders around him.

He tells us his fans at the scene lowered the tension, checking on him to make sure everything was alright ... and he says his lawyer handled the legal part of things.

Desiigner says he was first pulled over by a cop on a motorcycle for no plates and window tint ... but everything escalated once he stepped out of his vehicle. The rapper says the officer threatened to use his Taser and pepper spray when Desiigner tried getting back into the car.

Desiigner says he's going to get plates and fix the tint ASAP ... getting his car to the shop as soon as he can.

