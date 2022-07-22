Austin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib Social Gloves Fight Postponed Until September

YouTube stars Austin McBroom and AnEsonGib will have to wait a bit longer to duke it out in the ring -- the Social Gloves boxing event has been postponed, TMZ Sports has learned.

We're told the fight date has been pushed back to early September due to Gib not being medically cleared to participate over a head injury.

Play video content

McBroom explained in a video on Friday that if Gib is not cleared for the new date, he will be forced to find a new opponent.

As we previously reported, the whole event -- which also featured NFL stars Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell -- was at risk of being scrapped ... but thankfully, the organizers were able to come up with a solution and hopefully salvage things.

The original date was slated for July 30 ... but now, fans will have to wait a few more weeks.

Rapper Blueface and ex-NBA hooper Nick Young are also part of the event ... and we're told all the fights are still set to go down.

"I’m sorry to my fans for the postponement of this event," McBroom said in a statement. "I’ve been training very hard for the last two months and look forward to getting back in the ring soon."

The first Social Gloves event didn't go without issue either ... as it took several months for all fighters to get paid.