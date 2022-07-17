Austin McBroom Eying Fights With KSI, Jake Paul After AnEsonGib Match
7/17/2022 12:10 AM PT
Austin McBroom tells TMZ Sports that's his exact plan ... saying after he makes quick work of Gib in their celeb boxing match later this month, he wants fights with KSI and Paul.
McBroom said ideally, KSI -- who's fighting YouTuber Alex Wassabi in a celeb boxing match of his own next month -- would be first up at the end of this year.
After that, McBroom, a former college basketball player turned YouTuber turned boxer, says he wouldn't mind a scrap with Paul.
"I'm more excited about KSI," McBroom told us out in L.A. this week while promoting his Gib fight. "Obviously, the winner of KSI [and I], maybe Jake will take that into consideration."
McBroom, though, knows he has to get through Gib first to make any of that happen -- and he made it clear, he expects that victory to go down with ease.
"I think I'm going to knock him out, or it's going to be a complete stop," McBroom said. "He's going to get hurt."
McBroom is 1-0 in his celeb boxing matches so far -- you'll recall, he pummeled Bryce Hall in a June 2021 event. Gib, meanwhile, is 3-1 in his celeb boxing matches, with his lone loss coming to Paul.
The two will fight on July 30 -- on the same card as Adrian Peterson, Le'Veon Bell, Nick Young and Blueface.
Can't wait!