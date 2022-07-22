Rowdy Rebel's Brother Fetty Luciano Charged with Attempted Murder

Rowdy Rebel's brother Fetty Luciano is facing an attempted murder charge, and was just arraigned.

The Brooklyn rapper is accused of opening fire on July 10 ... shooting 3 people, including a security guard, at a Long Island luxury hotel's private pool party.

Although Nassau County prosecutors requested the GS9 member remain in custody, a judge set Fetty's bail at $200k in cash or a $400k bond.

About 200 people were reportedly at the party, and the injured security was attempting to break up a fight between 2 people when the shots rang out.

Fetty turned himself into Glen Cove Police officers on Thursday. In addition to the attempted murder charge, he's also facing reckless endangerment and weapons charges.

