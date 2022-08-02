Chance The Rapper Shares Dave Chappelle Advice About Ignoring Critics

Chance The Rapper is dismissing all negativity thrown his way after his last solo album, “The Big Day,” didn’t meet fans’ expectations, and says none other than Dave Chappelle advised him.

Chance hit "The Breakfast Club" Tuesday and said Dave once put things in perspective for him … comparing album and touring periods to yearbook photos -- they capture moments in time but don’t “define” one's career.

Pretty sound advice from someone with real-life experience on the matter … Dave recently dealt with protestors' demands to shut down his show in Minneapolis.

Chance was also excited to plug his Black Star Line Festival -- the event he and fellow Chicago rapper Vic Mensa will co-headline together in Ghana next year, and stunt on the haters.

Chance reminded his detractors ... artists who “fall off” don’t get booked for BC and Fallon … where he later performed his “Highs and Low” single with Joey Bada$$.

