AEW Stars Sammy Guevara And Tay Conti Get Married, All Elite Wedding!

Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti are officially tag team partners for life -- the AEW stars got married over the weekend ... saying "I do" in front of family, friends, and loved ones!!

In videos shared on social media, Sammy and Tay clearly had the time of their lives ... and were all smiles in front of their guests during the fancy event.

There were several notable wrestling names in attendance ... including WWE Superstar Nikki A.S.H., who served as one of Tay's bridesmaids.

29-year-old Sammy wore a cream-colored suit for the ceremony ... while his bride wore a gorgeous white gown.

It’s not official until you sing and dance to @IAmJericho’s Judas. What an amazing Guevara wedding was last night! @sammyguevara and @TayConti_ are and forever will be family! pic.twitter.com/Ots8MFmA5a — Chauffeur Boz (@JaxBoz) August 8, 2022 @JaxBoz

Guevara and Conti followed the trend of having a unique hashtag for their wedding day ... going with the clever "#SammyTaysTheKnot."

The reception even featured a couples quiz to see how well the new Mr. and Mrs. know each other ... and by the looks of it, they knocked it outta the park.

As we previously reported, Guevara proposed to his pro wrestling star girlfriend at the Eiffel Tower in Paris ... dropping to one knee and asking Conti to marry him while presenting her with a nice rock.

Conti -- who's been dating Sammy since last December -- obviously said yes ... paving the way for the two lovebirds to seal the deal this weekend.

The AAA Mixed Tag Team champs know how to win together in and out of the ring -- so here's to love!!