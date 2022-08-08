Fetty Wap Arrested For Alleged FaceTime Death Threats, Has Bond Revoked
Fetty Wap Busted On Parole Violation... Allegedly Waving Guns On FaceTime Will Do That!
8/8/2022 1:35 PM PT
Fetty Wap’s pot of legal hot water just raised its temperature now that the “Trap Queen” rapper was just arrested.
According to the arrest warrant — obtained by TMZ — Fetty was arrested in New Jersey by the FBI on Monday … stemming from a December 2021 call where prosecutors claim he waved a gun and threatened to kill a man who called Fetty “a rat” AKA a snitch.
Officials say Fetty’s possession of the firearm violated the conditions put in place when Fetty was released from custody on a $500K bond following his arrest in October 2021 on drug trafficking charges.
Fetty is now in custody and the judge revoked his bond at a hearing today.