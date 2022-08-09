Oprah's Company Sues Co-Hosts Over Podcast Using Similar Logo

You Can Talk About Me, But Don't Use My Logo!!!

You can talk about Oprah, but don't go ripping off her signature logo -- that seems to be the message being sent by the media mogul herself in a new lawsuit.

The legendary talk show host's company, Harpo, has filed suit against a couple of up-and-coming podcasters who launched a series this year called "Oprahdemics" -- where they discuss all things Winfrey and go through their favorite TV moments in fine detail.

The two hosts are Kellie Carter Jackson and Leah Wright Rigueur, and Harpo is suing them and their production company, Roulette Productions, for trademark infringement.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Harpo claims the women are specifically utilizing a giant "O" that Harpo says is just an attempt to create confusion as to whether Oprah is behind the podcast.

New episode about two ICONS and their evolving relationship. We talk all things Oprah and Beyonce with the brilliant @divafeminist. Out now wherever you get your podcasts!

🍎 https://t.co/lZPsRgAmC1

— Oprahdemics, The Study of the Queen of Talk (@oprahdemics) June 15, 2022 @oprahdemics

In addition to their 15-plus-episode first season -- which seems somewhat successful in its own right -- Harpo says the co-hosts have hosted popular IG live chats, Q&As in NYC and have even gotten a plug on 'Good Morning America' ... all with branding Team Oprah says violates established trademark rights.