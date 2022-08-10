DaBaby Gets Crucified In 'Thick Skin' Music Video For 'Baby On Baby 2' Album

DaBaby is playing antagonist with all his naysayers and haters in his new video titled “Tough Skin” … which probably best describes what his critics will need to stomach through the entire thing.

Directed by his longtime visionaries Reel Goats, DaBaby takes on the classic controversial image of being depicted on a cross akin to some guy named Jesus Christ, while rocking nothing but a loin cloth … or a diaper.

The alternate scenery also reenacts his time as a youth … having to fight at home and school for hierarchy, hence the tough-skinned rapper who is always dodging an altercation.

2022 alone has brought out several DB jaw-dropping moments … including shooting a home intruder in self-defense as well as engaging in a bowling alley brawl against the brother of singer DaniLeigh, the mother of one of his daughters.

For day one DB fans, the imagery shouldn’t come as much of a shock … his first rap name was Baby Jesus and he infamously dressed like a toddler at SXSW to make a name for himself (Spoiler alert, it worked 😎).

5 years ago today DaBaby rocked a diaper at SXSW (2017) pic.twitter.com/s88IO1M7u8 — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) March 20, 2022 @SaycheeseDGTL