Jason Alexander Cops Plea in Britney Spears' Wedding Crasher Case

Jason Alexander seemed ready to fight the day of Britney Spears' wedding, but he threw in the towel Thursday in his felony trespass case, pleading no contest to some of the charges.

Jason, who was married to Brit for a grand total of 55 hours in 2004, was charged with 4 crimes, including felony stalking after he gained entry to Britney's home -- the site of the wedding last June -- and got within feet of the bride, who was inside her bedroom. Jason was armed with a knife. He fought 2 security guards before being subdued and arrested.

He plead no contest to two charges -- aggravated trespass and battery, both misdemeanors.

Two charges were dismissed -- felony stalking and misdemeanor vandalism.

Alexander was sentenced to 128 days in the Ventura County Jail. He's already served 64 days since being arrested and he will not serve the entire balance, which is protocol.

There's a protective order that requires Jason to stay clear of Britney until August 11, 2023.