Tim Lincecum's Wife Dies After Battle With Cancer, S.F. Giants Mourn

The wife of Tim Lincecum -- one of the best MLB pitchers of all time -- has sadly died ... the San Francisco Giants announced on Thursday night.

She was just 38 years old.

Cristin Coleman, who dated Lincecum for years, passed away following a battle with cancer in late June ... but it hadn't been widely reported until the Giants mourned her loss in a series of tweets on Thursday.

"The Giants were extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Tim Lincecum's wife, Cristin Coleman," the team wrote. "Our deepest condolences go out to Tim, Cristin's family and all those whose lives she touched as a friend and teacher."

"She was beloved by the Giants family and her caring and genuine spirit touched those of us who were fortunate enough to know her during her and Timmy's years with us."

According to the San Mateo Daily Journal, Coleman -- an elementary school teacher and principal -- died "peacefully" on June 27, surrounded by family.

Coleman's parents, according to the outlet, said in a statement at the time of her death that she "was the light of our lives, a beautiful human being who touched so many hearts."

Lincecum, who's rarely been seen since his retirement from baseball following the 2016 season, has yet to publicly comment on the loss.