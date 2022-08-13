Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

'Sex and the City' Star Willie Garson's Former L.A. Home Sells

'Sex And The City' Willie Garson's Estate Sells L.A. Home ... Almost 1 Year After Death

8/13/2022 12:10 AM PT
Willie Garson's Los Angeles Estate
Launch Gallery
The L.A. Estate Launch Gallery
Richard Horn Photography

Willie Garson's former L.A. home is now officially off the market, his estate found a buyer nearly a year after his death.

Richard Horn Photography

The late "Sex and the City" actor's bungalow in Valley Village sold last week for $1.9 million, a jump from it's original $1.695 million listing price. The home was on the market for a month.

Richard Horn Photography

Willie bought the 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath home back in 2005 for just over a million dollars. The Spanish-style home features 10,399 square feet of living space and comes with a ton of charm.

Richard Horn Photography

The living room has beamed vaulted ceilings, built-in bookshelves and a fireplace. The backyard is very private, and the new homeowners can enjoy a pool and spa.

Remembering Willie Garson
Launch Gallery
Remembering Willie Garson Launch Gallery
Getty

TMZ broke the story ... Willie -- who was famous for his role in the "Sex and the City" series and various movies -- died last September after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Bryan Abrams of Sotheby's International Realty held the listing.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later