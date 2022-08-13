Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Wiz Khalifa Finds Buyer for Los Angeles Mansion

8/13/2022 12:35 AM PT
Wiz Khalifa Finds Buyer For Encino Home
Wiz Khalifa almost has his Los Angeles mansion off his hands, with an interested buyer about to pull the trigger.

Wiz is selling his Encino home for $4.5M, which turns out to be about $1M more than what he paid for it back in 2019, so it's a nice little profit.

The mansion is a modern beauty, with 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling glass doors, a home movie theater, a pool and a spa. Oh, and a waterfall to boot.

TMZ broke the story ... Wiz isn't moving too far away from his old crib, he'll be living it up, just a few miles down the street in a newly built $7.6 mil mansion.

Wiz Khalifa's New Los Angeles Mansion
Wiz's new mansion comes with a guesthouse and a gym.

Alan Taylor of Compass and Brian Capossela of Cap Equity Realty hold the listing.

