Prince Harry's Underwear from Naked Las Vegas Party Scores $250k Bid

Prince Harry's royal jewels must be priceless ... because the auction for the underwear from his strip billiards game in Sin City is already at a quarter million bucks.

The bidding opened Thursday, on the heels of the 10-year anniversary of Harry's wild night in Vegas, with ex-stripper Carrie Royale producing the goods ... the Prince's black undies from his memorable night in a high roller's suite.

Play video content Ira Kuzma

It only took a few minutes for the bidding to skyrocket ... a $10,000 opening bid rose to $16k before a strip club owner from San Diego placed a call-in bid of $250k. That's not a typo ... it went from $16k to $250k!

Video from the live auction shows Carrie, dressed in a black cocktail dress, and some other exotic dancers going crazy when the big bid came through.

The $250k bidder, Dino, says he plans to create a shrine to Harry's undies if he ends up winning the auction. Carrie believes the winning bid could reach as high as $1 million, and online bidding remains open until Sept. 30 or when the auction reaches $1 mil, whichever comes first.

The live portion of the auction went down at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club, where Carrie claims Prince Harry dropped by during his wild time in Vegas.

Remember ... Harry stripped down to his birthday suit playing billiards in a Vegas suite back in August 2012, and Carrie claims she snatched the discarded undies.