Christian Slater Sells Miami Home After Only 3 Days On The Market
Christian Slater Unloads MIA Home In Just 3 Days!!!
8/16/2022 1:55 PM PT
Christian Slater's Florida home didn't last long ... selling way above asking price after just 3 days on the market!
Real estate sources tell TMZ the "Mr. Robot" actor sold his 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom pad in Miami's Coconut Grove neighborhood for $4.258 million ... which was 10% above the $3.950 million asking price.
The Italian-inspired home comes with all the bells and whistles, with an oversized primary suite with a balcony and a huge rooftop terrace. There's also a detached guest suite with an entertaining area, bedroom and full bathroom.
Of course, the backyard comes complete with a pool for the Florida heat.
Liz Hogan and Charles Celesia with Compass represented Christian in the sale. The buyer, Mafer CG LLC, was represented by Jeannette Behrens with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.