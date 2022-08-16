Royals' Amir Garrett Sends Jerseys To Fan He Threw Drink On, 'No Hard Feelings'

Kansas City Royals pitcher Amir Garrett is extending an olive branch -- and some free merch -- to the guy he threw a drink at during a game ... saying he reached out and hooked the fan and his son up with jerseys to apologize for the incident.

30-year-old Garrett was suspended three games on Monday for chucking a drink at a man who was allegedly heckling him during the Royals' 9-2 loss to the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on Aug. 2 ... but is appealing the punishment.

Garrett is able to play while his fate is determined ... and after K.C.'s game against the Minnesota Twins, he shared his remorse over his actions.

"I'm pretty upset with myself, you know I let that get to me," Garrett told reporters. "But I think I've handled it pretty well."

"I reached out to the fan. We had dialogue and stuff like that. There was no hard feelings there. I sent him a jersey to him and his son. He was very grateful."

Garrett added the interaction "could've went south" ... but cooler heads prevailed and they were cordial to each other.

Garrett has made 41 appearances for the Royals this season ... earning a 2-1 record and allowing 16 hits in 32.1 innings pitched, with a 4.45 ERA.