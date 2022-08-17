Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Rugby League Player Suspended 8 Games For In-Match Butt Grab

Rugby League's Corey Norman Grabs Opponent's Butt During Match ... Suspended 8 Games

8/17/2022 7:35 AM PT
A rugby league player's season is now prematurely over -- after he was caught red-handed grabbing an opponent's butt during a game last week.

Corey Norman, who plays for Toulouse Olympique, stuck his hand where it didn't belong in the middle of a match against the Warrington Wolves on Aug. 11 -- and officials announced on Tuesday the grab is going to cost the 31-year-old Australian BIG time.

The Rugby Football League announced in a statement Norman has been suspended eight games and fined about $600 after it found "he had intentionally placed a hand between the buttocks of an opposing player."

Norman had initially pleaded not guilty at his disciplinary hearing.

"The footage of the incident shows a deliberate movement of Corey Norman's left arm and hand over the top of Oliver Holmes and on to his buttocks," officials said in a statement announcing the punishment.

"At no point does the footage show a grabbing of the shorts to push Oliver Holmes down as described by Corey Norman. The footage shows a deliberate placing of Corey Norman’s hands and fingers on the buttocks and coupled with the immediate complaint from Holmes, the reaction of his team-mate Danny Walker and the statement of Holmes to which we have measured regard we are entirely satisfied that this was an intentional placing of a hand between the buttocks of the opposing player and we find the charge proved."

Corey Norman
Getty

The ban will end Norman's season ... and it could ultimately end his career -- as the guy had seriously considered retirement before ultimately deciding to join Toulouse Olympique in April.

