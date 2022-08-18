Jerry Jones Brushes Off Antonio Brown's Cowboys Interest, We Have Young Guys

Play video content BACKGRID

If Antonio Brown wants Jerry Jones to call him, it won't be about making him a Dallas Cowboy ... 'cause the legendary owner says he'd rather give his young receivers a chance.

The former Buccaneer spoke about his NFL future with TMZ Sports last week ... and while he has a boomin' rap career, it definitely sounded like he wasn't ready to step away from the game just yet -- saying, "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!"

Despite a pretty banged up receiver room with several injuries to key players, Jones seems uninterested in the idea of bringing in the Super Bowl champ.

"We're good," Jones says of AB's interest. "But, we want to give these young guys a real chance to make this team."

While the Hall of Fame owner is focused on youth, it doesn't mean it can't happen -- either that, or Jones was just being REALLY nice about the situation and just didn't want to give a flat-out "no."

AB probably isn't too concerned -- he currently has a hit song, "Put That S*** On," and a viral dance to go with it ... and as we previously reported, he's about to shoot a music video for it!!