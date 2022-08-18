3 Men Indicted Over Prison Killing Of Crime Boss James 'Whitey' Bulger

Three men have been charged in connection with the killing of James "Whitey" Bulger, one of America's most notorious mobsters, nearly 4 years after he was beaten to death in federal prison.

The U.S. Attorney's office charged Fotios "Freddy" Geas, Paul "Pauly" J. DeCologero, and Sean McKinnon with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder Thursday in connection with Bulger's killing back in 2018 at the U.S. Penitentiary Hazleton in Bruceton Mills, WV.

Geas and DeCologero are accused of hitting Bulger multiple times in the head, causing his death -- they've also been charged with aiding and abetting first-degree murder and assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

McKinnon faces a separate charge for making false statements to a federal agent.

As we reported, Bulger was beaten with a lock in a sock, away from security cameras, until he was unconscious -- the alleged perps also attempted to gouge out his eyes with some type of shiv, but were unsuccessful.