'Big Brother' Houseguests Have Sex on Butterfly Pool Floatie

Two "Big Brother" contestants did the deed on a butterfly-shaped pool floatie ... but it doesn't sound like their evening of romance lasted very long!

Kyle and Alyssa are houseguests on the latest season of the reality show, and they've been hooking up, forming a showmance.

Things got hot and heavy in the "Have-Not" room -- the show swapped out beds with pool floaties on the hard floor ... but that didn't stop the two from getting it on.

After their hook up was over, Kyle jumps into apology mode -- confessing he lasted a grand total of 10 seconds.

Alyssa didn't seem to mind ... although she sounded a little embarrassed when talking to housemate Turner after.

She does, however, call the quickie a "really nice moment."