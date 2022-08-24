Michelle Branch's Domestic Assault Case with Estranged Husband Dismissed

Michelle Branch's criminal case has been called off by prosecutors ... this coming less than 2 weeks after she got arrested for alleged domestic assault against her estranged husband, Patrick Carney.

The disposition, obtained by TMZ, shows the case was dismissed at the request of the state, although the specifics as to why are still unclear.

As we reported, police were called to her and Patrick's home August 11 around 2 AM for a possible domestic disturbance -- cops say Michelle admitted she slapped Patrick "one or two times."

She was taken into custody, where her bail was set at $1,000 ... she was released early because she's breastfeeding the couple's 6-month-old.

